3 Low Price-Book Ratio Stock Picks

Selecting stocks whose market capitalization surpasses $10 billion and whose price-book ratios are below 1.5 could provide value investors with a higher likelihood to find opportunities amid U.S.-listed equities.

Thus, value investors may want to consider the following stocks, as they meet the above-listed criteria and are recommended by Wall Street.

Viatris Inc

The first company that meets the above criteria is Viatris Inc ( VTRS, Financial), a Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based international drug manufacturer mainly focusing on therapies for infectious diseases and non-communicable diseases.

The share price traded at around $13.36 at close on April 29 for a market cap of $16.13 billion and a price-book ratio of 0.70. Viatris' book value was approximately $19.02 per share as of the quarter that ended in December 2020.

The share price has fallen by 17.13% over the past year for a 52-week range of $12.94 to $19.24.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and of 6 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, as of April, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $18.79 per share.

Markel Corp

The second company that meets the above criteria is Markel Corp ( MKL, Financial), a Glen Allen, Virginia-based financial services company providing coverage through specialty insurance products in North America, the United Kingdom and internationally.

The stock price traded at around $1,173.99 per share at close on April 29 for a market capitalization of $16.15 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.29. Markel's book value was approximately $908.32 per share as of the quarter that ended in March 2021.

The stock price has climbed by 40.75% over the past year for a 52-week range of $761.06 to $1,218.88.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and of 7 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, as of April, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $1,312.50 per share.

Arch Capital Group Ltd

The third company that meets the above criteria is Arch Capital Group Ltd ( ACGL, Financial), a Bermuda-based global provider of insurance, reinsurance and several other mortgage insurance products.

The stock price traded at around $40.14 per share on April 29 for a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.31. Arch Capital Group's book value was $30.54 per share as of the quarter that ended in March 2021.

The stock price has climbed by 73.7% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $20.93 to $41.28.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and of 7 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, as of April, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $47.30 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

