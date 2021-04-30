Logo
3 Low Price-Book Ratio Stock Picks

These companies could be value investing opportunities

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Selecting stocks whose market capitalization surpasses $10 billion and whose price-book ratios are below 1.5 could provide value investors with a higher likelihood to find opportunities amid U.S.-listed equities.

Thus, value investors may want to consider the following stocks, as they meet the above-listed criteria and are recommended by Wall Street.

Viatris Inc

The first company that meets the above criteria is Viatris Inc (

VTRS, Financial), a Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based international drug manufacturer mainly focusing on therapies for infectious diseases and non-communicable diseases.

The share price traded at around $13.36 at close on April 29 for a market cap of $16.13 billion and a price-book ratio of 0.70. Viatris' book value was approximately $19.02 per share as of the quarter that ended in December 2020.

The share price has fallen by 17.13% over the past year for a 52-week range of $12.94 to $19.24.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and of 6 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, as of April, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $18.79 per share.

Markel Corp

The second company that meets the above criteria is Markel Corp (

MKL, Financial), a Glen Allen, Virginia-based financial services company providing coverage through specialty insurance products in North America, the United Kingdom and internationally.

The stock price traded at around $1,173.99 per share at close on April 29 for a market capitalization of $16.15 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.29. Markel's book value was approximately $908.32 per share as of the quarter that ended in March 2021.

The stock price has climbed by 40.75% over the past year for a 52-week range of $761.06 to $1,218.88.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and of 7 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, as of April, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $1,312.50 per share.

Arch Capital Group Ltd

The third company that meets the above criteria is Arch Capital Group Ltd (

ACGL, Financial), a Bermuda-based global provider of insurance, reinsurance and several other mortgage insurance products.

The stock price traded at around $40.14 per share on April 29 for a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.31. Arch Capital Group's book value was $30.54 per share as of the quarter that ended in March 2021.

The stock price has climbed by 73.7% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $20.93 to $41.28.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and of 7 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, as of April, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $47.30 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Author's Avatar
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands. You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso