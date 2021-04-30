Logo
Casey's Plans To Hire 5,000 New Team Members During 'Here For Good' Hiring Day Event

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image



Caseys (NASDAQ: CASY), the fourth largest convenience retailer and fifth largest pizza chain, is hiring. On May 13, the company will hold its Here For Good Hiring Day at its nearly 2300 stores with the goal of filling 5,000 positions across the 16 states where it operates.



On Thursday, May 13, Caseys stores will hold open interviews from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (local time for each store location). The company is seeking new team members in all areas, from its stores across 16 states, to its distribution center and truck drivers, to its store support center in Ankeny, Iowa. With nearly 2300 stores, Caseys is seeking applicants for full- and part-time positions, as well as leadership positions.



Its a great time to join the Caseys team we are growing which means opportunities for our team members to develop and build a career here. Plus, the summer season is the perfect time to pick up a flexible job with hours that can work around your schedule, said Chad Frazell, Chief Human Resources Officer at Caseys. Caseys is a place where you know the people visiting your store each day and enjoy being of service to our guests and communities.



Interested applicants can apply for positions at Caseys online at www.caseys.com%2Fcareers or text TEAM to 227397. And, visit a Caseys store on May 13 between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Please allow for flexibility as interviews will not be scheduled in advance. There will be a sign-in setup at each store where candidates can provide contact information and return to allow for safe, social distancing.



About Caseys



Casey%26rsquo%3Bs is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating nearly 2,300 convenience+stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Caseys provides freshly prepared foods, quality+fuel and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery+items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210430005113/en/

