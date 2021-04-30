Systemax to Present at Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Industrials Conference

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / Systemax Inc. ( NYSE:SYX, Financial), today announced that Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer, and Tex Clark, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Industrials Conference. The Company will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The live virtual broadcast and replay will be made available via webcast, which can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of Systemax's corporate website. Management will host one-on-one meetings with investors on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Investors interested in meeting with management should contact their Wells Fargo representative.

About Systemax Inc.

Systemax Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products in North America going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial.

