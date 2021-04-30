Naturally Splendid Announces CANEX Foods As Master Distributor And Initial Purchase Order

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) ( TSXV:NSP, Financial) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Canadian-based CANEX Foods as Master Distributor for NATERA Plant Based Foods in Canada.

Previously, Naturally Splendid announced CANEX Foods as a distributor of Natera Plant Based Foods. By appointing CANEX Foods as Master Distributor, Naturally Splendid benefits in a multitude of ways resulting in an overall reduction of operating costs while increasing services and margins. Benefits include increased storage capacity, daily scheduled delivery services, inventory management, as well as a working relationship with a wide selection of distributors through existing CANEX relationships including Sysco, Gordon Food Service, Intercity Packers Meat and Seafood, Georgia Main and many others.

CANEX Foods has been in operation since 1985 distributing a selection of products to wholesale, retail, foodservice and c-store customers across Canada coast-to-coast. CANEX Foods products reach hundreds of customers and locations daily. Retail clients include almost every major retailer across Canada including Save On Foods, Choices, Sobey's, Loblaws, as well as many independent chains and local butcher shops.

CANEX Foods has placed an initial purchase order of fourteen pallets of NATERA Plant Based Foods to begin servicing their clientele.

CANEX Foods GM Mr. Sean Lewis comments, "Historically, our company has focused solely on meat proteins to supply all segments of the food business. As dietary choices and trends continue to change with the times, we have adapted our product offerings to meet consumer demands for value-added and plant-based proteins. We are pleased and excited to extend this relationship with Naturally Splendid and offer NATERA Plant Based Foods to not only satisfy our client's requests, but to offer the highest quality and best-tasting foods available in the market."

The growing demand for plant-based products isn't so much the result of a widespread shift to vegetarianism, as less than 10 per cent of Canadians are vegetarian or vegan. Rather, it is the result of an increasing number of consumers referred to as flexitarians who want to eat less meat but aren't ready to give it up entirely. Reports have shown that 90 per cent of consumers who tried plant-based meats in the past 12 months fit that description. NATERA Plant Based Foods creates delicious plant-based products that appeals to this rapidly growing consumer category.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "Expanding our working relationship with CANEX Foods benefits Naturally Splendid on many levels including increased logistic efficiencies, cost savings, as well as leveraging business relationships that CANEX has developed over their 35 years of doing business. In particular, the forward-looking strategy displayed by CANEX in extending their product lines to appeal to the flexitarian market is perfectly in line with the strategy at Naturally Splendid and we very much look forward to building on this relationship".

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Founded in 2010, NSE operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. The Company has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me and Woods Wild Bar, and most recently Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE, through its joint venture Plasm Pharmaceutical, has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for treatment of COVID-19.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high-demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp.

NSE contract manufacturers for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many healthy food companies, private labeling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

