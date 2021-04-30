Ouster to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences





Ouster, Inc. (Ouster) (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries today announced that its CEO, Angus Pacala, and CFO, Anna Brunelle, will be presenting virtually at the following upcoming investor conferences.









Citi 2021 Car of the Future Virtual Symposium





Date: May 12, 2021





Presentation Time: 10:15 AM ET / 7:15 AM PT









Citi Regional Tech Conference 2021





Date: May 20, 21 and 24, 2021





1x1 Meetings Only









3rd Annual Mizuho Auto Technology Seminar 2021





Date: May 25, 2021





Presentation Time: 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT









Webcast information for the Citi and Mizuho events will be available in the Events & presentations section of the Ouster website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ouster.com.









As previously announced, Ouster will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The Company will host a conference call that day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss its results. Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.directeventreg.com%2Fregistration%2Fevent%2F4886889.









About Ouster









Ouster (NYSE: OUST) invented its digital lidar in 2015 and is a leading manufacturer of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used throughout the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ousters sensors are reliable, compact, affordable and highly customizable, laying the foundation for digital lidar ubiquity across endless applications and industries. Already hundreds of customers have incorporated Ouster lidar sensors in current products or those in development for imminent commercial release. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210430005334/en/