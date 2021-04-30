Praxis Precision Medicines Receives Orphan Drug Designation for PRAX-562 for the Treatment of SCN2A-DEE

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Praxis Precision Medicines Receives Orphan Drug Designation for PRAX-562 for the Treatment of SCN2A-DEE

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PRAX-562 Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of DEEs expected to initiate in first half of 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. ( PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS) characterized by neuronal imbalance, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to PRAX-562 for the treatment of SCN2A development and epileptic encephalopathy (SCN2A-DEE).

We are pleased by the FDAs decision to grant orphan drug designation to PRAX-562 for the treatment of SCN2A-DEE, said Marcio Souza, president and chief executive officer of Praxis. As a company built on understanding the genetics of epilepsy, we are deeply committed to sodium channel research. The recognition by the FDA supports our comprehensive approach to developing treatment options for people living with mutations in the SCN2A gene. This now includes two differentiated and potentially complementary programs, PRAX-562 and PRAX-222, targeting SCN2A gain-of-function mutations in addition to a precision ASO targeting SCN2A loss-of-function mutations.

PRAX-562 is a small molecule and is the first selective persistent sodium current blocker in development for the treatment of a wide range of rare CNS disorders. Praxis plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial in the first half of 2022 to explore the potential for PRAX-562 to treat a range of rare pediatric DEEs, including SCN2A-DEE and SCN8A-DEE. PRAX-562 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adult healthy volunteers.

Treatment with PRAX-562 has shown dose-dependent prevention of spontaneous seizures in an SCN2A animal model and complete reduction of seizures at the highest dose tested, said Bernard Ravina, M.D., chief medical officer of Praxis. We are encouraged by these developments and the regulatory acknowledgement of SCN2A-DEE as an orphan disease, as we aim to bring forth treatments to those living with this devastating condition.

The FDAs orphan drug designation program is designed to encourage and facilitate the development of investigational treatments for rare diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. The designation provides various development and commercial incentives, including tax credits for clinical research costs, waiver or partial payment of application fees and market exclusivity for seven years following FDA approval.

About SCN2A-DEE
SCN2A-DEE is a rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathy caused by a variant in the SCN2A gene. The SCN2A gene is critical in the formation of sodium channel proteins in the brain, which control the flow of sodium ions into neurons. This movement of sodium ions is a major component of generating electrical signals called action potentials, the way in which the cells communicate. Many patients suffer from recurrent, typically drug-resistant seizures which can start as early as the first day of life. The seizures can be of multiple different types, up to dozens per day, with poor response to current treatment options. Patients with SCN2A-DEE have significant cognitive disabilities, ranging from moderate to severe; often movement disorders, such as dystonia or ataxia; and problems in other body systems such as gastrointestinal or ocular.

About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS) characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to broader neurological and psychiatric disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio, including multiple disclosed programs across CNS disorders including depression, epilepsy, movement disorders and pain syndromes, with three clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visitwww.praxismedicines.com and follow us onLinkedInandTwitter.


ti?nf=ODIyNjk1MCM0MTQ3OTA2IzIyMDA4OTY=
84fdf2c0-4703-4199-98c2-fdfc6bbc119d
Investor Contact: Alex Kane  Praxis Precision Medicines [email protected]  617-300-8481 Media Contact: Ian Stone Canale Communications [email protected] 619-849-5388
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)