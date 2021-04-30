Helios Technologies Appoints New Managing Director for Enovation Controls





Helios+Technologies%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (Helios or the Company), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that it has named Billy Aldridge as the Senior Vice President, Managing Director of Enovation Controls LLC, effective May 3, 2021. Jinger McPeak, President of Electronic Controls, has informed the company of her intention to resign for personal reasons. Ms. McPeak has agreed to remain with the Company to ensure a smooth leadership transition and her resignation will be effective June 1, 2021.





This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210430005107/en/

Billy Aldridge (Photo: Business Wire)





Josef Matosevic, the Companys President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, We thank Jinger for her over sixteen combined years of service and leadership with both FW Murphy and Enovation Controls and wish her well in her next chapter. We have strong succession planning across our businesses and are pleased to promote Billy Aldridge to succeed Jinger. We continue our multi-year journey to build Electronics into a top industry player, and Jinger is leaving the business in a strong position poised for growth. We are excited about our future opportunities with our Electronics segment and believe Billy was the logical choice and will be a strong contributor to our success.









Mr. Aldridge brings over 21 years of experience in the electronic and operations industry. Billy joined MerCruiser/Mercury, part of the Brunswick Corporation in 2000, where he earned his Lean Six Sigma and worked in many different functional areas including Supply Chain, Program Management & OEM Sales. He moved into the OEM Sales Manager role at FW Murphy in 2008 where he grew the marine market prior to stepping into a Director position in 2015 and then in 2018 moving to his current position of VP of Business Development. He has a bachelors degree in Sociology from Oklahoma State University.









About Helios Technologies









Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 85 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210430005107/en/