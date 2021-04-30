JNES Announces 1st Quarter 2021 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (JBT), - (OTC Pink: JNES) reported earnings of $1,330,000 or $0.55 per share for the first quarter of 2021, up 72.5% from $771,000 or $0.32 per share in the prior year. The improvement in earnings is the result of profitable growth as evidenced by a 19.90% increase in net interest income and a reduction in the expense for the provision for loan losses. Strong loan growth continues in our commercial segment, including Paycheck Protection Program lending, and through our indirect auto lending efforts, said President & CEO, Troy A. Peters.



The bank (marketed as JBT) serves customers in and around Lebanon and Lancaster Counties in Pennsylvania. Founded in 1873, the bank currently has 14 full-service locations. More information is available in the quarterly shareholder letter found on the Investors Relations tab of jbt.bank.

