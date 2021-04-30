Logo
Century Casinos Announces Dates of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 30, 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: CNTY) announced today that the company will release its earnings for the first quarter of 2021 on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Century Casinos Logo (PRNewsfoto/Century Casinos, Inc.)

On Friday, May 7, 2021, Century Casinos will host its Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call at 8:00 am MST. Participants are advised to dial in 15 minutes in advance. US domestic and Canadian participants please dial +1 844-244-9160, all other international participants please use +1 330-931-4670 to dial in. The conference ID is 'Quarter1'.

To just follow the call, or a recording of the call, please visit our website at https://www.cnty.com/investor/financials/financial-results/.

About Century Casinos, Inc.:
Century Casinos, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. The Company owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; the Century Casino in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri, and in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia; the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino ("CMR") in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; and Century Bets! Inc. ("CBS"). CBS and CMR operate the pari-mutuel off-track horse betting networks in southern and northern Alberta, respectively. Through its Austrian subsidiary, CRM, the Company holds a 66.6% ownership interest in Casinos Poland Ltd., the owner and operator of eight casinos throughout Poland; and a 75% ownership interest in Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Company operates four ship-based casinos. The Company, through CRM, also owns a 7.5% interest in, and provides consulting services to, Mendoza Central Entretenimientos S.A., a company that provides gaming-related services to Casino de Mendoza in Mendoza, Argentina. The Company continues to pursue other projects in various stages of development.

Century Casinos' common stock trades on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol CNTY. For more information about Century Casinos, visit our website at www.cnty.com.

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Century Casinos based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future results of operations, including, the impact of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, estimates of the financial impact of COVID-19 and timing for a reduction in the impact of COVID-19, the adequacy of cash flows from operations and available cash to meet our future liquidity needs, particularly if we cannot operate our casinos due to COVID-19 or their operations are restricted, operating efficiencies, synergies and operational performance, the prospects for and timing and costs of new projects, projects in development and other opportunities, our credit agreement with Macquarie and obligations under our Master Lease and our ability to repay our debt and other obligations, investments in joint ventures, outcomes of legal proceedings, changes in our tax provisions or exposure to additional income tax liabilities, and plans for our casinos and our Company. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" under Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in subsequent periodic and current SEC filings we may make. Century Casinos disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-casinos-announces-dates-of-first-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301281025.html

SOURCE Century Casinos, Inc.

