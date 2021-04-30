Logo
IOU Financial wins at 2021 American Business Awards®

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, April 30, 2021

Leading online lender recognized with Bronze-Level Stevie award for Achievement in Finance

MONTREAL, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - IOU FINANCIAL INC. ("IOU" or "the Company") (TSXV: IOU), a leading online lender to small businesses (IOUFinancial.com), was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie Award in the "Achievement in Finance" category in The 19th Annual American Business Awards yesterday.

"We are proud to be recognized for our ability to rise to the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and support small business owners with access to funds at a critical time," said Phil Marleau, CEO of IOU. "We salute all the Stevie Award winners, including our co-Bronze award winner IBM, and dedicate this award to our network of brokers and small business owners who inspired us with their incredible strength and resilience."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. More than 3,800 nominations a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, App of the Year, and Achievement in Finance.

IOU Financial continued to fund small business growth in the US throughout the pandemic, relying on the flexibility of its proprietary IOU360 technology platform and wealth of underwriting data to help fund American business owners with plans to adapt and overcome the challenges of the pandemic.

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About IOU Financial Inc.

IOU Financial Inc. is a wholesale lender that provides quick and easy access to growth capital to small businesses through a network of preferred brokers across the US and Canada. Built on a proprietary technology platform that connects underwriters, merchants and brokers in real time, IOU Financial has become a trusted alternative to banks by underwriting US$873 million in loans to fund small business growth since 2009. To learn more about IOU Financial's corporate history, financial products, or to join our broker network please visit www.IOUFinancial.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of IOU including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory and shareholder approvals, the execution of definitive documentation and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. IOU does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iou-financial-wins-at-2021-american-business-awards-301280904.html

SOURCE IOU Financial Inc.

