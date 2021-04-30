Karooooo Ltd. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 06, 2021

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ: KARO), owner of Cartrack Holdings, a provider of a leading global mobility SaaS platform that maximizes the value of automotive and workflow data by providing real-time data analytics solutions for smart transportation, announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter ending February 28, 2021 on Thursday, May 06, 2021. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time (02:00 p.m. South African time; 08:00 p.m. Singaporean time) on that day.

Webcast registration is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3b9qvbjj. To listen to the live conference call, please dial in country toll-free numbers United States 1-844-760-0770; Singapore 800-616-2392; United Kingdom0800-051-4241; South Africa0800-999-946 or international dial in number + 65 671-353-30 and enter access code 947-8826, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The webcast of the call and the earnings release will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company's website www.karooooo.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Karooooo Ltd.

Karooooo, headquartered in Singapore, is a provider of a leading global mobility SaaS platform that maximizes the value of automotive and workflow data by providing real-time data analytics solutions for smart transportation to over 1.3m connected vehicles. The Cartrack (wholly owned by Karooooo) SaaS platform, provides customers with differentiated insights and data analytics to optimize their business and workforce, increase efficiency, decrease costs, improve safety, monitor environmental impact, assist with regulatory compliance and manage risk.

Investor Contact

[email protected]

Media Contact

[email protected]

