Taseko to Release First Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (the "Company") will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) to discuss these results. After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 416-764-8688 in Canada, 888-390-0546 in the United States, 08006522435 in the United Kingdom, or online at tasekomines.com/investors/events.

The conference call will be archived for later playback until May 20, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 416-764-8688 Canada, 888-390-0541 in the United States, or online at tasekomines.com/investors/events and using the passcode 998786 #

Russell Hallbauer
CEO and Director

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taseko-to-release-first-quarter-2021-results-301279507.html

SOURCE Taseko Mines Limited

