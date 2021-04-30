Logo
Puration (PURA) and Alkame Holdings (ALKM) Announce All-New Sugar-Free EVERx CBD Sports Water Formula

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, April 30, 2021

DALLAS, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) and Alkame Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: ALKM) today announced finalizing an all-new sugar-free formula for EVERx CBD Sports Water.

PURA and ALKM are long-term partners having started work together on the original EVERx CBD Sports Water. ALKM and PURA are working together on the development of new CBD infused products beyond EVERx and anticipate a new product announcement coming soon.

PURA and ALKM, together with North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) plan to soon announce the complete market introduction program for Sugar-Free EVERx CBD Sports Water. The first production run of Sugar-Free EVERx CBD Sports Water is anticipated to start imminently.

PURA entered the cannabis sector in 2015 with the acquisition of a license to extract CBD and THC, among other cannabinoids, from cannabis to include hemp via a U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process.

After experimenting with the business model, PURA introduced EVERx CBD Sports Water and has enjoyed a good deal of success with the sales of EVERx.

PURA management has remained convinced that the cannabis market remains rich with opportunity well beyond smokables, infused consumables, nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals.

Last year, PURA management committed to taking its cannabis technology and marketing experience and directing it toward a comprehensive initiative to crack the overall cannabis market wide open.

PURA initiated a new business plan focused first on hemp. PURA acquired 70 acres in Farmersville, Texas and introduced the Farmersville Hemp Brand.

Learn more about PURA's Farmersville Hemp Brand Program:

PURA Issues Farmersville Hemp Brand Update Discussing PAOG, ALKM and USMJ Partnerships Including Pharmaceutical, Cryptocurrency And Equity Initiatives

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
[email protected]
+1 (800) 861-1350

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puration-pura-and-alkame-holdings-alkm-announce-all-new-sugar-free-everx-cbd-sports-water-formula-301281208.html

SOURCE Puration, Inc.

