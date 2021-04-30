LP Building Solutions Announces Quarterly Dividend

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions ("LP") (NYSE: LPX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend to common shareholders of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable June 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 17, 2021.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. Its extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as LP SmartSide Trim & Siding, LP Structural Solutions portfolio (LP WeatherLogic Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy Premium Sub-Flooring, LP TechShield Radiant Barrier, LP FlameBlock Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), oriented strand board (OSB), LP TopNotch Sub-Flooring, LP, LP Outdoor Building Solutions, and LP Elements Performance Fencing. In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

