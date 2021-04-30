The Eaton Vance Fund sells Novartis, Pfizer

The Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Sciences Fund (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Novartis

The guru's Novartis AG (NVS) position was reduced by 45.61%, impacting the portfolio by -1.91%.

The company, which develops and manufactures healthcare products, has a market cap of $193.34 billion and an enterprise value of $218.55 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.71% and return on assets of 6.37% are outperforming 71% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.3.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.97% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 0.96% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.43%.

Pfizer

The guru curbed the position in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 36.52%, impacting the portfolio by -0.87%.

The pharmaceutical firm has a market cap of $215.32 billion and an enterprise value of $241.61 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.98% and return on assets of 5.69% are underperforming 69% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.32 is below the industry median of 1.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.32% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.18%, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17% and the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08%.

Agilent Technologies

The firm trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) by 42.66%. The trade had an impact of -0.77% on the portfolio.

The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion and an enterprise value of $ 42.05 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 16.68% and return on assets of 8.47% are outperforming 74% of companies in the medical devices and instruments industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.53.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.01% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.04% and the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1%.

Abbott Laboratories

The guru curbed the position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 15.37%, impacting the portfolio by -0.62%.

The company, which manufactures medical devices as well as adult and pediatric nutritional products, has a market cap of $214.37 billion and an enterprise value of $227.09 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 18.34% and return on assets of 8.29% are outperforming 78% of companies in the same industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.36 is below the industry median of 2.51.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.74% of outstanding shares, Fisher with 0.44%, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.36% and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.33%.

Abiomed

The firm closed its position in Abiomed Inc. (ABMD), impacting the portfolio by -0.61%.

The company, which provides temporary mechanical circulatory support devices, has a market cap of $14.61 billion and an enterprise value of $14.12 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 17.72% and return on assets of 15.62% are outperforming 83% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 9 out of 10 with no debt.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with 6.73% of outstanding shares, followed by Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 6.54%, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.53% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 4.41%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

