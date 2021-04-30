STUNNING GROWTH CONTINUES…"Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten" Garners Over 4 Million Views Since Premiere This Last Weekend on Kartoon Channel!

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the hugely successful world premiere of Genius Brands International, Inc.s (Genius Brands) ( GNUS, Financial) Stan Lees Superhero Kindergarten, last weekend on Kartoon Channel!, Genius Brands today announced continued growth of viewership with the first two episodes having garnered over 4 million views and counting. Series star and executive producer Arnold Schwarzenegger will be a guest today on The Kelly Clarkson Show (check local listings) to talk about this collaboration with Stan Lee and his work on the animated kids series.



Head of the network, Kartoon Channel! General Manager Jon Ollwerther stated: Four million+ views of the show in our Premiere Week, blew the hinges off our expectations. Clearly, Stan Lees Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold is resonating with our audience, and we only expect our viewership to continue to grow as we premiere a new episode today, and each coming Friday. Arnolds continued promotion across his massive fan base has proven powerful, and his appearance today on The Kelly Clarkson Show, following his appearance Monday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, will complement our ongoing marketing strategy which includes influencers, television, digital, and print.

A new episode of Stan Lees Superhero Kindergarten is premiering today and every Friday, available only on Kartoon Channel! The series is available by downloading the free Kartoon Channel! streaming app on Apple and Android devices; on Amazon Prime, on connected TVs and devices by Samsung, LG, Roku, Tubi, Amazon Fire Stick; on YouTube; and more; or by visiting www.kartoonchannel.com.

Stan Lees Superhero Kindergarten is geared towards kids and families and focuses on the adventures of six unique kids who are learning to master their super skills, along with their ABCs. With the help of their teacher Arnold Armstrong (AKA Captain Fantastic, the greatest superhero to ever live!).

It all began five years ago when Arnold Armstrong faced off in a final fight against his nemesis, the evil Dr. Superior, that left him powerless. Little did anyone know that during the fight, super-energy particles rained down on a group of unsuspecting toddlers. Now, those toddlers are kindergarten students at Greenville Elementary School who, with the help of Arnold Armstrong, must learn to control their powers as they go on super adventures! Arnold Armstrongs mission: to train these kids to use their super-powers safely without revealing their identities. They learn the values of teamwork, health, diversity and anti-bullying while also protecting their town from rivals, and the nefarious Dr. Superior who has returned as Headmaster Danforth of the Academy for Superior Children across town.

Fun for the whole family, the series opens up the superhero genre for a whole new demographic and draws kids in with action and comedy, while parents can appreciate the quality of content synonymous with Stan Lee. Season one of the series includes 26 half-hour long episodes that began with a two-episode double feature and will be rolled out on a weekly basis every Friday.

Stan Lees Superhero Kindergarten features Schwarzenegger, voice-directed by John Landis, one of the most successful movie directors of all time, with Steven Banks, former head writer for SpongeBob SquarePants, serving as head writer for the series. The series is produced by Genius Brands and Stan Lees POW! Entertainment in association with Schwarzeneggers Oak Productions. Gill Champion, CEO of Stan Lees POW! Entertainment; Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO of Genius Brands; Schwarzenegger; and Paul Wachter of Main Street Advisors serve as executive producers.

About Kartoon Channel!

Available everywhere and anywhere kids are today, Genius Brands streaming network, Kartoon Channel!, is a family entertainment destination that delivers enduring childhood moments of humor, adventure, and discovery.

Delivering 1000s of episodes of carefully curated free family-friendly content, the channel features animated classics for little kids, including The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, Babar, Mello Dees, Super Simple Songs and Baby Genius, and hit content for bigger kids, such as Pac-Man, Angry Birds and Yu-Gi-Oh, to original programming like Stan Lees Superhero Kindergarten, now premiering and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, KC! Pop Quiz coming in spring 2021, and Shaqs Garage, starring Shaquille ONeal for 2022. Kartoon Channel! also offers STEM-based content through its Kartoon Classroom!, including Baby Einstein, and More.

Kartoon Channel! delivers positive and purposeful content that is widely available and easily accessible across all platforms (Comcast, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, Android Mobile, Google Play, Xumo, Roku, Tubi, Samsung Smart TVs, and LGTVs).

Kartoon Channel! can also be streamed on TVs and mobiles device by downloading the app, or on desktops by visiting www.kartoonchannel.com



And thats Kartoon with a K! Arnold Schwarzenegger

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. ( GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded childrens entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Companys content with a purpose portfolio includes Stan Lees Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel!; Shaqs Garage, starring Shaquille ONeal on Kartoon Channel!; Rainbow Rangers on Kartoon Channel! and Netflix; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, on Netflix; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; and entrepreneurship series Warren Buffett 's Secret Millionaires Club. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, characters from Genius Brands IP also appear on a wide range of consumer products for the worldwide retail marketplace. The Companys new Kartoon Channel! and Kartoon Classroom! are available in over 100 million U.S. television households via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android TV, Android Mobil, Google Play, Xumo, Roku, Tubi, KartoonChannel.com, Samsung Smart TVs and LG TVs. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com.

