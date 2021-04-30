Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for May

COS COB, Conn., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. ( CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the upcoming content releases for Crackle for May.



Crackle Plus linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

New Crackle Original

Going From Broke (Season 2) (May 20th), From Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Executive Producer Ashton Kutcher comes season 2 of Going From Broke, a Webby Award-winning unscripted series focused on empowering people to overcome their crippling financial struggles. People are graduating from college with mounds of student and other debt and a shrinking pool of employment opportunities at their disposal. What makes matters worse is they lack the basic financial literacy to get themselves out of trouble. Going From Broke host Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg, and financial expert Tonya Rapley work with young people to become the CEO of their own lives.

New Crackle Exclusives

Bel Canto (May 1st), Based on the best-selling novel. A famous opera singer (Julianne Moore) is held hostage in South America by a guerrilla rebel group after performing at a Japanese businessmans (Ken Watanabe) lavish birthday party. Unexpected bonds are forged in the standoff that ensues.

War (2007) (May 1st), An FBI Agent (Jason Statham) seeks vengeance on a mysterious assassin known as "Rogue" (Jet Li) who murdered his partner.

The Legend of Hercules (May 1st), The origin story of the mythical Greek hero. Betrayed by his stepfather, the King, and exiled and sold into slavery because of a forbidden love, Hercules must use his formidable powers to fight his way back to his rightful kingdom.

New Crackle Channels for May

Youre Living Dead to Me (May 1st), Put a little scream into your Spring with some of the most chilling films in the highest horror tradition. Have the time of your after-life with these zombie classics Train to Busan, the Crackle original The Clearing, The Wailing, and Day of the Dead.

Family Movie Night Presented by State Farm (May 1st), Round up the kids, grab some snacks, cuddle up on the couch and watch some of the most beloved titles in entertainment history. Spend some quality time together enjoying such classics as The Little Prince, Where the Red Fern Grows, Black Beauty, and The Illusionist.

Heroes & Legends (May 1st), Unsheathe your weapon and stand opposed to the forces of darkness as you enjoy these swashbuckling sword and sorcery flicks! Conjure up two-fisted action and adventure with such films as The Legend of Hercules, Legends of King Arthur, Robert the Bruce, and Merlin.

High Tea with Mum (May 1st), Remember your ps and qs with your pinkies out as you and your mum toss down your piping hot earl grey and watch these fantastic UK classics. Sip not slurp such intriguing titles as The Prince and Me, Doc Martin, Bridget Joness Baby, and Bride & Prejudice.

History Lovers (May 1st), With this carefully curated gathering of some of the most interesting battlefield documentaries and films you not only learn about the history of war, you live it! Watch titles such as Hitlers Secret Weapons, Gallipoli, Unsolved Mysteries of World War II, and Outwitting Hitler.

New Crackle Spotlight Titles in May

Lara Croft Tomb Raider 2: The Cradle of Life (May 1st), Adventurer Lara Croft (Angelina Jolie) goes on a quest to save the mythical Pandora's Box, before an evil scientist finds it, and recruits a former Marine turned mercenary to assist her.

Intensive Care (May 1st), Three low-life criminals plan to rob an elderly woman's home, but her caregiver turns out to be a former special ops agent with an agenda of her own.

Heartland (May 1st), A multi-generational saga set in Alberta, Canada and centered on a family getting through life together in both happy and trying times.

Lemony Snickets A Series of Unfortunate Events (May 1st), When a massive fire kills their parents, three children are delivered to the custody of cousin and stage actor Count Olaf (Jim Carrey), who is secretly plotting to steal their parents' vast fortune.

Highway to Heaven (May 1st), The classic TV series, Highway to Heaven follows a probationary angel (Michael Landon) sent back to Earth who teams with an ex-cop (Victor French) to help people.

Tony N Tinas Wedding (May 1st), Starring Mila Kunis and based on the hit play comes a comedy about two Italian families from different sides of the tracks coming together for one wild wedding.

McLeods Daughters (May 1st), Five women run a cattle station, "Drover's Run", in the outback of South Australia.

Mothers and Daughters (May 9th) Photographer Rigby Gray captures uplifting stories of motherhood, inspiring a decision even she wouldn't expect.

Dark Matter (May 1st), Elite local patron Mary (Meryl Streep) welcomes Chinese student Ye Liu to Valley State University, where his dreams of fame are soon dashed by corrupt campus politics.

Davey & Goliath (May 1st), In this classic stop-action animated series (created by Art Clokey, of Gumby and Pokey fame) young Davey Hansen and his best friend (and dog) Goliath have suburban adventures and learn valuable lessons together.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Espaolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those risks set forth in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Companys expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Taylor Krafchik

Ellipsis

[email protected]

(646) 776-0886

MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Barrette

RooneyPartners LLC

[email protected]

(212) 223-0561