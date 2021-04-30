Blink Charging Signs Agreement With General Motors to Offer GM EV Customers More Seamless Access to Public Charging

Blink will help GM simplify the charging experience for EV drivers offering seamless access to publicly available Blink EV charging sites across the United States





Miami Beach, FL, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW) (Blink or the Company), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has signed an agreement with General Motors to make public charging more convenient for GM vehicle owners. As part of GMs Ultium Charge 360 , EV customers will soon be able to easily see real-time charging information, find stations along a route, and initiate and pay for charging across EV charging networks directly through GM vehicle mobile apps1.

We at Blink are proud to work with General Motors to continue to enhance the public charging experience , said Michael D. Farkas, Blink Chargings Founder and CEO. We are starting to see the results of years of work in our industry to move transportation toward full electrification. Blink will continue to work to make the EV charging experience as simple and familiar as possible for EV drivers. This will drive significant traffic to both Blink owned and host owned Blink locations will considerably boost utilization rates as well as attract new EV drivers.

Blink looks forward to continuing our work to bring network interoperability with other EV charging providers, as weve already done with SemaConnect to make the EV driver experience seamless. We will continue working with anyone interested in moving the transportation industry toward that all-electric future we all aspire to, added Farkas.

1Available on select Apple and Android devices. Service availability, features and functionality vary by vehicle, device and the plan you are enrolled in. User terms apply. Device data connection required. See onstar.com for details and limitations.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Companys charging locations worldwide. Blink Chargings principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (Blink Network), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

