Office Depot Donates $250,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to Help Revitalize Local Clubs During Fourth Annual 'Depot Day of Service'

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image



Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), today announced a $250,000 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help enhance Clubs in cities across the country during the companys flagship associate-driven volunteer celebration, Depot Day of Service.



Office Depots annual Depot Day of Service initiative is an exciting opportunity for associates to come together to lend their time and talents to help create a lasting impact in the communities where they live and do business, said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer for Office Depot and The ODP Corporation. While weve supported local Boys & Girls Clubs for many years, were thrilled to kick off our new national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America this spring by enhancing 18 clubhouses for kids, teens and Club staff to enjoy.



From May 1 to May 8, Office Depot associates, along with their friends and family members, will complete more than 30 unique service projects, all while following applicable COVID-19 safety protocols. From transforming woodshops into classrooms and teen lounges into college resource and study centers, to enriching outdoor areas with inspirational murals, new landscaping and lawn games, and much more, each service project has been specifically designed to meet the unique needs of each of the beneficiary Clubs associated with the following organizations:





  • Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley (Arizona)





  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast (California)





  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Oakland (California)





  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver (Colorado)





  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (Florida)





  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida (Florida)





  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County (Florida)





  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (Georgia)





  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago (Illinois)





  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan (Michigan)





  • Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities (Minnesota)





  • The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of North & South Carolina (North Carolina)





  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia (Pennsylvania)





  • Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area (Texas)





  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County (Texas)





  • Boys & Girls Clubs of King County (Washington)





Thank you to Office Depot and their network of incredible associate volunteers for supporting Boys & Girls Clubs, said Chad Royal-Pascoe, acting senior vice president, resource development for Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Through their support, Clubs will be enhanced to empower and inspire the almost 250,000 kids and teens that attend locally. We appreciate Office Depots continued commitment to helping Clubs support kids, families and communities around the country.



Office Depot supports nonprofit and community organizations year-round through volunteer and philanthropic programs aimed at strengthening communities, empowering education and championing entrepreneurship. For more about the companys #depotdifference community investment initiatives, visit www.depotdifference.com.



About Office Depot



Office Depot, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,100 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot and OfficeMax, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



The ODP Corporation and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. 2021 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.



About Boys & Girls Clubs of America



For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook or Twitter.

