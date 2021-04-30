Atossa Therapeutics CEO Dr. Steven Quay to Participate in Panel Discussion at Cello Health's Cancer Progress Virtual Conference on May 6, 2021

SEATTLE, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. ( ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology and infectious diseases, today announced that Atossa CEO Dr. Steven Quay will participate in a panel discussion at Cello Healths Cancer Progress Virtual Conference on May 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET. The conference will be conducted from May 4-6, 2021.



The panel is titled, Investing in the Emerald City of Oncology Innovation: Platforms & Modalities & Targets, Oh My! and also features speakers from multiple well-known venture investment funds. For those interested in attending the conference, registration can be found here.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. ( ATOS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology and infectious diseases, with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

