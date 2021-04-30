Rafarma and Haifa Technopark Enter Talks for Joint Venture

Nicosia, Cyprus, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( RAFA, Financial) is pleased to announce that on April 26, 2021 the company entered negotiations and formed an action plan with the Matam Technopark in Haifa, Israel (https://www.gav-yam.co.il/en/projects/gav-yam-haifa-bay) to pursue joint development, acquisition and adaptation of pharmaceutical technologies. The companies are exploring Exosome research for pharmaceutical production and use, as well as joint research toward an artificially-created, modified bacterium to form a therapeutic platform for new drug designs.



Chairman Ilya Spurov commented: Rafarma continues to engage with the best pharmaceutical partners around the globe to expand its presence in the biotech market.

The Matam Technopark is part of the Silicon Wadi (Valley) of Israel, which also houses Amazon, Intel, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Philips, Google, Qualcomm, Apple and other technology giants.

Matam Technopark in Haifa Israel



