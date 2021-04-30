Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Schedule





Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) (Trinity) announced today that it will participate in the following virtual investor conferences during the second quarter of 2021.









Wells Fargo Industrial Investor Conference:















































Date:























May 6th, 2021











Location:























Virtual











Management:























Jean Savage CEO and President



































Jessica Greiner Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications















































KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Virtual Investor Conference:















































Date:























June 2nd, 2021











Location:























Virtual











Management:























Eric Marchetto EVP and CFO



































Jessica Greiner Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications















































UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference:















































Date:























June 9th, 2021











Location:























Virtual











Management:























Brian Madison EVP, Services Operations



































Jessica Greiner Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications













Company Description





Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail. The TrinityRail integrated platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nations roadways and in traffic control. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and All Other. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.





