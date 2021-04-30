Fully Functioning 2006 Metal Craft Marine Firestorm 36' Boat at Auction on GovDeals

MIAMI, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami Dade County, FL has a 2006 Metal Craft Marine Firestorm 36 boat at auction on GovDeals, a leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions to sell their surplus equipment. Since 2014, Miami Dade County has utilized this effective platform to offer a range of surplus property to GovDeals more than 1 million registered buyers.



This 2006 Metal Craft Marine vessel is fully operational and will be sold with all proprietary equipment that is not essential to the operation of the vessel removed prior to the sale. This vessel comes equipped with:

dual Cummings 8.3 QSC diesel engines

a ZF 305 transmission

Hamilton 322 jets

Darley 1750 GPM dual bronze pumps

dual A-FFF foam tanks



The port side motor has been overhauled and a new computer has been put in, the hour meter currently reads 1052, however both engines have around 6,272 operating hours on them.

We hope that by selling this well maintained fully operational vessel that it could still be of service to the next buyer, said Terrence Thompson, Manager for Miami Dade County, FL. GovDeals supports its sellers sustainability goals by helping them extend the life of their assets, with a focus on zero waste through reuse and recycling. Interested parties can view and bid on this vessel until May 14, 2021. To bid on this auction, potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free and easy bidder registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.

GovDeals is a marketplace of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services ( LQDT) operates the worlds largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, more than 3.8 million registered buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clients sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through our vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus weve played an integral role in many of our clients zero-waste initiatives and worked with corporations, federal and municipal government agencies to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills.

