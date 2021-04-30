Honeywell Announces Transfer Of Stock Exchange Listing To Nasdaq

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Honeywell Announces Transfer Of Stock Exchange Listing To Nasdaq

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Honeywell will join a group of iconic companies on the cutting edge of technology and sustainability

- Honeywell will join the Nasdaq Composite index upon transfer; meets the requirements to join the Nasdaq-100 index during 2021

- Common stock and all listed bonds will transfer; stock ticker symbol will remain "HON"

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 30, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) announced today that it will transfer the listing of its common stock and listed bonds from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq"). Honeywell expects to commence trading as a Nasdaq-listed company upon market open on May 11, 2021. Honeywell's common stock will continue trading under the ticker symbol "HON" after the transfer. Honeywell's listed bonds will also continue to trade under their current symbols.

"Honeywell is the world's premier software-industrial company, shaping the future of technology and sustainability," said Darius Adamczyk, Honeywell's chairman and chief executive officer. "Nasdaq's long tradition of listing category-defining technology companies aligns well with Honeywell's cutting-edge technology and sustainability portfolio. We are grateful for the partnership and support that the New York Stock Exchange has provided to us over our many years with them."

Upon transfer of the listing, Honeywell will join the Nasdaq Composite index and will also meet the requirements to join the Nasdaq-100 index.

"Honeywell's technologies make the world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. The company's listing on Nasdaq will provide them access to the deepest pool of liquidity in the U.S. equity market and inclusion in our equity indexes that track the most pivotal segments of the global economy," said Adena Friedman, president and chief executive officer of Nasdaq. "We are delighted to welcome Honeywell to our family of innovative companies."

The affected securities and their trading symbols are as follows:




















Title of each class


Trading Symbol(s)


Common Stock, par value $1 per share*


HON


1.300% Senior Notes due 2023


HON 23A


0.000% Senior Notes due 2024


HON 24A


2.250% Senior Notes due 2028


HON 28A


0.750% Senior Notes due 2032


HON 32




* The common stock is also listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

This release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this release are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:


Media

Investor Relations

Nina Krauss

Mark Bendza

(704) 627-6035

(704) 627-6200

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-announces-transfer-of-stock-exchange-listing-to-nasdaq-301281020.html

SOURCE Honeywell

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)