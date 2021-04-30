Logo
Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce a Constituent Change to The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, April 30, 2021

DALLAS, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushing Asset Management, LP, and Swank Capital, LLC, announce an upcoming interim change to the constituents of The Cushing MLP Market Cap Index (the "Index"). On February 16, 2021, Index constituents Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) announced that they had entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger that, if approved by at least a majority of ENBL common unitholders, would result in ENBL common units ceasing to be publicly traded. The parties subsequently announced that a majority of ENBL common unitholders have delivered written consents approving the Merger Agreement and, accordingly, the merger closing may occur as early as May 10, 2021. Per the Index's methodology guide, this event will result in a constituent replacement. Accordingly, after the market closes on May 7, 2021, and effective on May 10, 2021, Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) will replace ENBL as a constituent of the Index at ENBL's then-current weight.

There will be no changes to the remaining constituents of the Index due to this event.

ABOUT THE CUSHING MLP MARKET CAP INDEX

The CushingMLP Market Cap Index provides a benchmark that is designed to track the performance of widely held midstream energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and non-MLP midstream corporations (each, a "Midstream Company" and collectively, "Midstream Companies"). The Index is weighted on a float-adjusted market capitalization basis, with the weight of each constituent capped at 7.5% at rebalance. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices while the constituents are selected from the entire universe of publicly traded Midstream Companies. The Cushing MLP Market Cap Index is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "CMCI".

ABOUT CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT AND SWANK CAPITAL

Cushing Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts, providing active management in markets where inefficiencies exist.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of MLP and energy income investors by sponsoring a variety of industry benchmarks, including The Cushing30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX) and The Cushing MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

Contact:
Jon Abel
214-692-6334
www.cushingasset.com

The Cushing MLP Market Cap Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to calculate and maintain the Index. S&P is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Cushing Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cushing-asset-management-and-swank-capital-announce-a-constituent-change-to-the-cushing-mlp-market-cap-index-301281022.html

SOURCE Cushing Asset Management, LP and Swank Capital, LLC

