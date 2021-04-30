Logo
Informa Explores Robo-Advisory Space with New Digital Tool

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Digital Tracking Tool Mines $450 Billion Industry for Strategies to Boost Performance of Banks, Investment Firms

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services firms looking to grow robo-advisory wealth-management platforms can now gain market insights and competitive intelligence with new digital tracking launched by Financial Benchmarking & Omnichannel Experience (FBX).

(PRNewsfoto/Informa Financial Intelligence)

For more information on the new Robo-Advisor Digital Tracking, visit bit.ly/DBH-ROBO.

Similar to other tracking housed within FBX's Digital Banking Hub, the robo-advisor tracking offers industry analysis and live screenshots of digital journeys of retail banks, investment firms, brokers and fintechs across the U.S., coverage that will eventually expand across the globe. Firms can access:

  • Hundreds of robo-advisory benchmarking metrics
  • Analysis of traditional investment houses and fintech startups
  • Leading industry strategies, digital challenges and firm propositions

The tracking will have a particular focus on onboarding, examining ways firms have successfully shepherded customers through the discovery, application and account setup processes, as well as on features that engage customers within the platform once they're signed on.

Banks and investment firms, outpaced by start-ups that built the robo-advisory business model, can use the tracking and its behind-the-login views to grow services and strengthen market propositions.

The industry, which boasts low entry requirements and advisory fees, has seen a dramatic influx of new investors in recent years, a trend accelerated by the pandemic.

According to Cerulli Associates, the digital investment advice market is on track to reach $449 billion in assets this year.

Quotes:

Rory Pennington, Lead Analyst with FBX, said: "We've seen an explosion of brand awareness in this space, driven largely by a younger generation of investors seeking slick interfaces, simplified offerings, and lower fees. We offer a unique lens into these market shifts to help traditional firms challenge newer digital players."

Informa Financial Intelligence President Craig Woodward said: "Robo-advisors have dramatically reshaped the investment landscape, creating new sources of revenue as some product lines have suffered. We want to help firms adopt new digital channels and tap into this vast marketplace."

About Financial Benchmarking & Omnichannel Experience (FBX)

Financial Benchmarking & Omnichannel Experience (FBX), a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), provides bank peer benchmarking services, banking workflow solutions and omnichannel banking experience research services to retail banks worldwide. FBX, part of Informa Financial Intelligence, brings together competitive performance data and customer journey research to provide a comprehensive assessment of a competitive position. Through a synchronized view, FBX provides targeted information to identify key levers for improving relative performance. For additional information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com/fbx.

About Informa Financial Intelligence

Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. For more information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Zach Allegretti, JConnelly
973-850-7341
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/informa-explores-robo-advisory-space-with-new-digital-tool-301281207.html

SOURCE Informa Financial Intelligence

