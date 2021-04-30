NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading real estate technology company, will announce financial results for the first quarter 2021 following the market close on Wednesday May 12, 2021, as previously announced. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss the first quarter results and outlook for 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET on May 12, 2021, also as previously announced.

Call details are as follows:

The conference call will be accessible via the Internet on the Compass Investor Relations website, https://investors.compass.com .

The audio webcast can also be accessed via the following link: Compass Inc. 1Q21 Earnings Conference Call .

An audio recording of the conference call will be available for replay shortly after the call's completion for up to 90 days following the call. To access the replay, visit the Events and Presentations section of the Compass Investor Relations website .

About Compass

Founded in 2012, Compass is a leading real estate technology company, providing an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compass-announces-details-for-previously-announced-2021-q1-earnings-conference-call-301281032.html

SOURCE Compass