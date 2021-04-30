MPC Energy Solutions publishes Annual Report 2020 and appoints CFO

AMSTERDAM and OSLO, Norway, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MPC Energy Solutions NV, Amsterdam, ("MPC Energy Solutions", "the Company") today publishes its report for the financial year 2020. The Company only commenced its full operations with the equity capital raise and IPO in early 2021. The result and the balance sheet for 2020 therefore do not yet allow any conclusions to be drawn about the company's capitalization post-IPO and expected operating performance.

At the beginning of the year 2021, it was announced that MPC Energy Solutions had successfully raised a total of USD 100 million in advance of its listing on Oslo Stock Exchange's Euronext Growth segment on 22 January 2021. Since then, the Company has secured exclusivity for four projects in addition to the initial IPO pipeline, now totalling approximately 300 MW of operating, ready-to-build and development projects in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The report is attached hereto and will be published on the Company's homepage at www.mpc-energysolutions.com. The Company will provide an update on the Q1 figures by the end of May.

Stefan Meichsner appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of MPC Energy Solutions NV

Stefan Meichsner has been nominated by the Supervisory Board to join the Management Board as CFO with the formal appointment subject to AGM approval. He takes up his duties on 1 May 2021. Stefan Meichsner has more than 12 years of combined experience in the finance and renewables industry. He started his career as strategy advisor for Siemens before moving into various M&A roles as advisor and principal at Roedl&Partner, Forum Media, and Drgerwerke across various industries incl. private equity, media and medical equipment.

Furthermore, Stefan worked at Stadtwerke Munich (municipal utility), which is the largest public investor in renewable energy in Germany. At Stadtwerke Munich, he was CFO for two subsidiaries with full management responsibilities for concentrated solar power, wind and solar PV assets in Spain and Germany. Stefan holds a MBA and Diploma in Economics.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements about the Company's financial and operating performance, business plans and prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations and projections set forth in those statements and, consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in the development, construction and operation of renewable energy assets. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments.

