Switch Issues Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Switch Issues Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2021

LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) ("Switch"), the exascale technology infrastructure corporation, today issued its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, which is prepared in accordance with GRI, TCFD and SASB reporting frameworks. This report highlights Switch's leadership, innovation, and accomplishments across the spectrum of environmental stewardship, social commitment, and sound corporate governance.

WE DO NOT WANT TO ADD A CAPTION

"When I founded Switch, I intentionally incorporated the timeless principle of Karma into our culture putting good energy into the world returns good energy back," said Switch Founder and CEO, Rob Roy. "This philosophy is deeply embedded in our business and operating strategy and how we treat our clients, employees and the communities where we operate. As the report demonstrates, Switch continues to prove and advance its ongoing commitment to these ideals."

Switch's 2020 ESG Report highlights include:

Environmental

  • 100% renewably powered since 2016
  • 0 - Scope 2 emissions since 2016
  • Carbon Intensity = 9.5 mtCO2e / million USD (Revenue)

Social

  • CIO, COO, CCO and CMO are women
  • 40% ethnic diversity across total work force
  • Switch pays for 100% of medical insurance premiums for all employees and their families

Governance

  • 38% of board is female (3 of 8)
  • 75% of directors are independent
  • 50% board diversity ratio
  • Board oversight of ESG
  • 100% of the board committees are independent

Other highlights include, receiving EPA's ENERGY STAR certification for 70% of its eligible buildings, remaining in the top 10 for corporate clean energy use in Solar Energy Industries Association's annual report, becoming a member of the United Nations Global Compact and the announcement of 555 MW of solar power and over 800 MWh of battery storage for Rob Roy's Gigawatt Nevada solar project.

A full copy of the report can be found here.

About Switch
Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH), is the independent leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 750 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

We innovate to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world with a focus on enterprise-class and emerging hybrid cloud solutions. The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Atlanta, Georgia are the world's most powerful exascale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



Switch logo (PRNewsFoto/Switch)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/switch-issues-annual-environmental-social-and-governance-report-301280979.html

SOURCE Switch

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)