EULAV Asset Management Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, DraftKings Inc, Exelixis Inc, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, AutoZone Inc, Heico Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company EULAV Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, DraftKings Inc, Exelixis Inc, Visa Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, AutoZone Inc, Heico Corp, AMETEK Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EULAV Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, EULAV Asset Management owns 237 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EULAV Asset Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eulav+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EULAV Asset Management
  1. Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 241,300 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio.
  2. Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 215,029 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.52%
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 302,637 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio.
  4. Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 167,714 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio.
  5. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 126,810 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.21%
New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $59.77. The stock is now traded at around $57.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Itron Inc (ITRI)

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Itron Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.95 and $120.31, with an estimated average price of $98.89. The stock is now traded at around $90.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $36.23, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $32.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM)

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.7 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $37.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 92.31%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.91. The stock is now traded at around $219.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Exelixis Inc by 30.16%. The purchase prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,460,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Visa Inc by 52.36%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.48. The stock is now traded at around $233.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 160,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 64.48%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.4. The stock is now traded at around $40.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 510,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 44.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $154.130500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 108,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 66.57%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.5. The stock is now traded at around $323.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.8.

Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91.

Sold Out: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $137.4.

Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of EULAV Asset Management. Also check out:

1. EULAV Asset Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. EULAV Asset Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EULAV Asset Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EULAV Asset Management keeps buying
