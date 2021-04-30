EULAV Asset Management Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, DraftKings Inc, Exelixis Inc, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, AutoZone Inc, Heico Corp

New Purchases: DKNG, ITRI, SEM, VSTO,

DKNG, ITRI, SEM, VSTO, Added Positions: VRTX, EXEL, V, BAC, INTU, NOW, JPM, FB, RSG, LYFT, BHVN, HD, BABA, VRSK, MU, CRM, IT, AAPL, ADBE, GBT, BX, RNG, MSFT, LPSN, JBT, ICE, PTON, QCOM, GIB, TYL, HLT, LEN, COST, STZ, CRL, SBUX, FN, WRB, BCPC, RXN,

VRTX, EXEL, V, BAC, INTU, NOW, JPM, FB, RSG, LYFT, BHVN, HD, BABA, VRSK, MU, CRM, IT, AAPL, ADBE, GBT, BX, RNG, MSFT, LPSN, JBT, ICE, PTON, QCOM, GIB, TYL, HLT, LEN, COST, STZ, CRL, SBUX, FN, WRB, BCPC, RXN, Reduced Positions: AZO, HEI, AME, AVGO, NOC, CSL, BLL, ORLY, EFX, JKHY, WCN, ECL, AMT, TTC, ANSS, RNR, IEX, TWTR, EXAS, IDXX, CRWD, ZEN, TMO, FMC, DPZ, FANG, NVDA, WDAY, ULTA, TWLO, AMZN, BMY, MTD, EW, ZTS, PXD, PENN, MIME, EL, MTN, ATVI, SFIX,

AZO, HEI, AME, AVGO, NOC, CSL, BLL, ORLY, EFX, JKHY, WCN, ECL, AMT, TTC, ANSS, RNR, IEX, TWTR, EXAS, IDXX, CRWD, ZEN, TMO, FMC, DPZ, FANG, NVDA, WDAY, ULTA, TWLO, AMZN, BMY, MTD, EW, ZTS, PXD, PENN, MIME, EL, MTN, ATVI, SFIX, Sold Out: ALXN, SBAC, ACIA, LHX, PEP, BR, SHAK, SPR,

New York, NY, based Investment company EULAV Asset Management Current Portfolio ) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, DraftKings Inc, Exelixis Inc, Visa Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, AutoZone Inc, Heico Corp, AMETEK Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EULAV Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, EULAV Asset Management owns 237 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 241,300 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 215,029 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.52% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 302,637 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 167,714 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 126,810 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.21%

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $59.77. The stock is now traded at around $57.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Itron Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.95 and $120.31, with an estimated average price of $98.89. The stock is now traded at around $90.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $36.23, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $32.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.7 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $37.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 92.31%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.91. The stock is now traded at around $219.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Exelixis Inc by 30.16%. The purchase prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,460,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Visa Inc by 52.36%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.48. The stock is now traded at around $233.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 160,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 64.48%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.4. The stock is now traded at around $40.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 510,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 44.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $154.130500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 108,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 66.57%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.5. The stock is now traded at around $323.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.8.

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91.

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59.

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $137.4.

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.82.