Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Sells Simmons First National Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Simmons First National Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bond+%26+devick+financial+network%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc.
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 82,686 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  2. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 28,756 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 102,523 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 645.78%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 27,838 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1196.00%
  5. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 97,898 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.31%
New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.52. The stock is now traded at around $277.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.2. The stock is now traded at around $147.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $144.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 645.78%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.41%. The holding were 102,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 1196.00%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $224.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 27,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.55%. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 50,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.90%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.784200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 32,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 75.45%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.18. The stock is now traded at around $222.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.73%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $420.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Simmons First National Corp (SFNC)

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Simmons First National Corp. The sale prices were between $21.59 and $32.71, with an estimated average price of $27.96.



