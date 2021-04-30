Logo
Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Boeing Co, Sells Edison International, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Richmond, CA, based Investment company Mechanics Bank Trust Department (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Boeing Co, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, NVIDIA Corp, sells Edison International, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Hanesbrands Inc, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mechanics Bank Trust Department. As of 2021Q1, Mechanics Bank Trust Department owns 172 stocks with a total value of $578 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mechanics Bank Trust Department's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mechanics+bank+trust+department/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mechanics Bank Trust Department
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 102,466 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
  2. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 192,836 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.69%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,743 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 188,012 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,801 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $105.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 20,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $221.68. The stock is now traded at around $236.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $101.622000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $537.98. The stock is now traded at around $607.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.38. The stock is now traded at around $288.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 319.87%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62. The stock is now traded at around $66.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 33.81%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.35. The stock is now traded at around $817.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 31.31%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.73. The stock is now traded at around $174.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 26.58%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $252.75. The stock is now traded at around $264.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in 3M Co by 45.79%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $178.75. The stock is now traded at around $197.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 95.52%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1210.3. The stock is now traded at around $1205.384000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $63.2, with an estimated average price of $58.69.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mechanics Bank Trust Department. Also check out:

1. Mechanics Bank Trust Department's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mechanics Bank Trust Department's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mechanics Bank Trust Department's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mechanics Bank Trust Department keeps buying
