Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Boeing Co, Sells Edison International, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co

- New Purchases: EFG, BA, SCHX, NVDA, LIN, EBAY, ICLN,
- Added Positions: LQD, VGK, QQQ, AGG, BLK, ZTS, AMZN, AMT, BOND, PYPL, MMM, SHOP, PG, USMV, EL, COST, SBUX, TGT, TMO, SPTS, MMC, LOW, EEM, IWP, XLY, GLD, NKE, APH, APD, UPS, SLB, PAYX, TIP,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, AAPL, VUG, MSFT, ABT, BMY, PFE, JNJ, CVS, IVV, ORCL, XLV, XLP, HON, GOOGL, MCD, BAC, XOM, XLK, HBI, MDY, UNP, VZ, XLU, PM, DIA, MO, JPM, SDY, HBAN, CAT, CLX, CVX, EMR, KO, SHY, IWO, IWF, IJK, DVY, VYM, XLE, ROST, RSG, XLF, BAX, ENB, VTRS, PEP, MOO, XLRE, GPC, CMCSA, IJR, MDT, MRK, IDV, IBB, COP, GOOG, DE, D, CSCO, VWO, DIS, WMT, DUK, RTX, NOC, XLB, SO, SRE, SUSA, AEP, CL, IJH, MA, WFC, WM, LLY, SYK, TRV, QCOM, GE, LMT, MDLZ, GILD, GS,
- Sold Out: EIX, BDX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mechanics Bank Trust Department
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 102,466 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 192,836 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.69%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,743 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 188,012 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,801 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $105.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 20,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $221.68. The stock is now traded at around $236.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $101.622000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $537.98. The stock is now traded at around $607.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 833 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.38. The stock is now traded at around $288.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 319.87%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62. The stock is now traded at around $66.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 33.81%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.35. The stock is now traded at around $817.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 31.31%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.73. The stock is now traded at around $174.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 26.58%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $252.75. The stock is now traded at around $264.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in 3M Co by 45.79%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $178.75. The stock is now traded at around $197.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 95.52%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1210.3. The stock is now traded at around $1205.384000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 436 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $63.2, with an estimated average price of $58.69.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.69.
