Shayne & Co., Llc Buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, State Street Corporation, Chevron Corp, Sells iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Shayne & Co., Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, State Street Corporation, Chevron Corp, sells iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shayne & Co., Llc. As of 2021Q1, Shayne & Co., Llc owns 35 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 280,690 shares, 42.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% Sysco Corp (SYY) - 344,666 shares, 16.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 109,121 shares, 13.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 40 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56% American Express Co (AXP) - 45,724 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio.

Shayne & Co., Llc initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $84.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shayne & Co., Llc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.45 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shayne & Co., Llc added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 74.28%. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $49.931000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 31,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.