Tcf National Bank Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Fiserv Inc, American Express Co, Amazon.com Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tcf National Bank Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Fiserv Inc, American Express Co, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tcf National Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Fiserv Inc, American Express Co, Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Automatic Data Processing Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tcf National Bank. As of 2021Q1, Tcf National Bank owns 370 stocks with a total value of $881 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TCF NATIONAL BANK's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tcf+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TCF NATIONAL BANK
  1. TCF Financial Corp (TCF) - 845,985 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 226,577 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.67%
  3. Dow Inc (DOW) - 348,397 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.17%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,704 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
  5. DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 271,011 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.85%
New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Tcf National Bank initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.34. The stock is now traded at around $83.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM)

Tcf National Bank initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $52.19, with an estimated average price of $51.52. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Tcf National Bank initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.49. The stock is now traded at around $46.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ares Management Corp (ARES)

Tcf National Bank initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.54 and $56.03, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

Tcf National Bank initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.84 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.2. The stock is now traded at around $172.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Tcf National Bank initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.99. The stock is now traded at around $509.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Tcf National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 110.84%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 29,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Tcf National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 58.56%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 85,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Tcf National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 42.04%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 42,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Tcf National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 31.23%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.521900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 37,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Tcf National Bank added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.71%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Tcf National Bank added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.73. The stock is now traded at around $132.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Tcf National Bank sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.3.

Sold Out: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Tcf National Bank sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $146.03 and $174.15, with an estimated average price of $161.96.

Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Tcf National Bank sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.65.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Tcf National Bank sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.38.

Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Tcf National Bank sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.75.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Tcf National Bank sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of TCF NATIONAL BANK. Also check out:

1. TCF NATIONAL BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. TCF NATIONAL BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TCF NATIONAL BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TCF NATIONAL BANK keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider