Tcf National Bank Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Fiserv Inc, American Express Co, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: AMD, ARES, CFG, WSM, ITM, CAG, DOV, HIG, INGR, SJM, OKE, NOW, AON, MRO, UVXY,

FISV, AXP, AMZN, AAPL, DIS, ADP, AVGO, HD, JPM, RTX, COST, NEE, PG, V, DD, TMO, ACN, IVV, ABT, HON, MCHP, GOOGL, PEP, ABBV, GOOG, DOW, JNJ, CSCO, VFH, CARR, TCF, DHR, EMR, NKE, OTIS, CTVA, KLAC, VFC, ALL, CVX, LIN, APH, CLX, INTC, ORCL, OEF, CSX, EBAY, HUM, UNH, HDV, VUG, BDX, LOW, CRM, ZTS, CAT, KO, D, MSFT, SPG, SPLK, VZ, QQQ, A, T, SPGI, TXN, XEL, RING, BLK, BMY, CHTR, STZ, LLY, NFLX, TJX, UNP, MDT, GLD, VOX, ADSK, BAX, SCHW, XOM, GIS, NOC, PYPL, PFE, PGR, ROK, RE, EFA, MO, AMT, BRK.B, ECL, EQR, GILD, ICE, LRCX, LMT, MRK, PSX, PNC, TSN, WMT, IWF, IJK, EFG, SPEM, XLK, VB, TLT, AFL, LNT, AEP, BA, DRI, DE, DHI, FB, FDX, GPC, EL, LHX, MLM, MET, NUE, PPL, PRU, SWKS, SO, TMUS, VRTX, WEC, RDS.A, SU, IJJ, XLRE, XLU, IVOO, DOL, ADM, BAC, BK, BIIB, CI, CME, CTSH, CL, CMCSA, COP, FAST, INTU, K, KR, MAR, MXIM, MDLZ, NEOG, PM, PPG, RSG, SYY, USB, WY, ZBH, CNI, SLB, XLV, IJH, IJR, DVY, SUSA, IWO, IJS, IJT, SCHM, VGT, VNQ, VOOG, VPU, GSY, BND, Sold Out: AAP, VMC, WDC, FTV, VTRS, EV, KKR, SBAC, CHKP,

Investment company Tcf National Bank Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Fiserv Inc, American Express Co, Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Automatic Data Processing Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tcf National Bank. As of 2021Q1, Tcf National Bank owns 370 stocks with a total value of $881 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

TCF Financial Corp (TCF) - 845,985 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 226,577 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.67% Dow Inc (DOW) - 348,397 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,704 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 271,011 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.85%

Tcf National Bank initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.34. The stock is now traded at around $83.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tcf National Bank initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $52.19, with an estimated average price of $51.52. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tcf National Bank initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.49. The stock is now traded at around $46.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tcf National Bank initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.54 and $56.03, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tcf National Bank initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.84 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.2. The stock is now traded at around $172.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tcf National Bank initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.99. The stock is now traded at around $509.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tcf National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 110.84%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 29,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tcf National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 58.56%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 85,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tcf National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 42.04%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 42,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tcf National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 31.23%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.521900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 37,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tcf National Bank added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.71%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tcf National Bank added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.73. The stock is now traded at around $132.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tcf National Bank sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.3.

Tcf National Bank sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $146.03 and $174.15, with an estimated average price of $161.96.

Tcf National Bank sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.65.

Tcf National Bank sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.38.

Tcf National Bank sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.75.

Tcf National Bank sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.