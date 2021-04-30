Truepoint, Inc. Buys RPM International Inc, ONEOK Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Intel Corp

New Purchases: RPM, OKE, SCHG, MO, FFBC, VZ, GOOG, UVXY,

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Truepoint, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys RPM International Inc, ONEOK Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Altria Group Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Intel Corp, Marathon Oil Corp, National CineMedia Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truepoint, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Truepoint, Inc. owns 108 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 2,302,571 shares, 29.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,637,932 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 727,516 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 1,772,598 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.03% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 1,440,704 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30%

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $86.45. The stock is now traded at around $94.921500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $140.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.31. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $9.36. The stock is now traded at around $4.440200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $57.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Truepoint, Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 67.18%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $137.4. The stock is now traded at around $142.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Truepoint, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $236.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Truepoint, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.79. The stock is now traded at around $163.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Truepoint, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Truepoint, Inc. sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $6.67 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $9.57.

Truepoint, Inc. sold out a holding in National CineMedia Inc. The sale prices were between $3.58 and $5.99, with an estimated average price of $4.39.

Truepoint, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.