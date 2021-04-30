Logo
Truepoint, Inc. Buys RPM International Inc, ONEOK Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Intel Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Truepoint, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys RPM International Inc, ONEOK Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Altria Group Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Intel Corp, Marathon Oil Corp, National CineMedia Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truepoint, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Truepoint, Inc. owns 108 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Truepoint, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truepoint%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Truepoint, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 2,302,571 shares, 29.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,637,932 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 727,516 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 1,772,598 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.03%
  5. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 1,440,704 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30%
New Purchase: RPM International Inc (RPM)

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $86.45. The stock is now traded at around $94.921500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $140.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.31. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY)

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $9.36. The stock is now traded at around $4.440200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $57.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Truepoint, Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 67.18%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $137.4. The stock is now traded at around $142.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Truepoint, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $236.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Truepoint, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.79. The stock is now traded at around $163.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Truepoint, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

Truepoint, Inc. sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $6.67 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $9.57.

Sold Out: National CineMedia Inc (NCMI)

Truepoint, Inc. sold out a holding in National CineMedia Inc. The sale prices were between $3.58 and $5.99, with an estimated average price of $4.39.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Truepoint, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Truepoint, Inc.. Also check out:

