Ennismore Fund Management Ltd Buys Rush Street Interactive Inc, Concentrix Corp, Pinterest Inc, Sells American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Nelnet Inc, Everbridge Inc

Investment company Ennismore Fund Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Rush Street Interactive Inc, Concentrix Corp, Pinterest Inc, The Kroger Co, Facebook Inc, sells American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Nelnet Inc, Everbridge Inc, Global Blue Group Holding AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd owns 19 stocks with a total value of $72 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 99,932 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.43% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,109 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.87% Tucows Inc (TCX) - 76,823 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7% Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) - 359,123 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. New Position Concentrix Corp (CNXC) - 31,643 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $13.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.19%. The holding were 359,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $158.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.61%. The holding were 31,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.985900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 42,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.12. The stock is now traded at around $36.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 85,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.06. The stock is now traded at around $328.790400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 10,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $468.28. The stock is now traded at around $513.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 6,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 73.87%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3546.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 2,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in Target Corp by 95.83%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.18. The stock is now traded at around $206.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 23,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $19.87 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $25.46.

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in Global Blue Group Holding AG. The sale prices were between $11.5 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $12.62.