Ennismore Fund Management Ltd Buys Rush Street Interactive Inc, Concentrix Corp, Pinterest Inc, Sells American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Nelnet Inc, Everbridge Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ennismore Fund Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Rush Street Interactive Inc, Concentrix Corp, Pinterest Inc, The Kroger Co, Facebook Inc, sells American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Nelnet Inc, Everbridge Inc, Global Blue Group Holding AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd owns 19 stocks with a total value of $72 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ennismore Fund Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ennismore+fund+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ennismore Fund Management Ltd
  1. GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 99,932 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.43%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,109 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.87%
  3. Tucows Inc (TCX) - 76,823 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7%
  4. Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) - 359,123 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Concentrix Corp (CNXC) - 31,643 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $13.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.19%. The holding were 359,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $158.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.61%. The holding were 31,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.985900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 42,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.12. The stock is now traded at around $36.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 85,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.06. The stock is now traded at around $328.790400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 10,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $468.28. The stock is now traded at around $513.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 6,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 73.87%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3546.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 2,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in Target Corp by 95.83%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.18. The stock is now traded at around $206.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 23,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $19.87 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $25.46.

Sold Out: Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in Global Blue Group Holding AG. The sale prices were between $11.5 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $12.62.



