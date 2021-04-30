Logo
Milestone Resources Group Ltd Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Accenture PLC, Alphabet Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Milestone Resources Group Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Accenture PLC, Alphabet Inc, Adobe Inc, Zoetis Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Milestone Resources Group Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Milestone Resources Group Ltd owns 23 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Milestone Resources Group Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/milestone+resources+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Milestone Resources Group Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 552,077 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 61,950 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.69%
  3. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 396,500 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.61%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,327 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
  5. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 813,771 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59%
New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.31. The stock is now traded at around $63.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 140.64%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.45. The stock is now traded at around $272.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 328,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 49.61%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.43. The stock is now traded at around $288.646700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 396,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.69%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1968.43. The stock is now traded at around $2368.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 61,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 44.21%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $468.28. The stock is now traded at around $513.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 173,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 61.50%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.73. The stock is now traded at around $174.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 326,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 29.55%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $252.75. The stock is now traded at around $264.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 257,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.68.



