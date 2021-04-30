Milestone Resources Group Ltd Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Accenture PLC, Alphabet Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com Inc

- New Purchases: SNAP,
- Added Positions: SHW, ACN, GOOGL, ADBE, ZTS, PYPL, SPGI, UNH, CRM, MSFT, ABT, FB, BA, AAPL, TSM, TSLA,
- Reduced Positions: BABA,
- Sold Out: JD,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 552,077 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 61,950 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.69%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 396,500 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.61%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,327 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 813,771 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59%
Milestone Resources Group Ltd initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.31. The stock is now traded at around $63.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 140.64%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.45. The stock is now traded at around $272.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 328,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 49.61%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.43. The stock is now traded at around $288.646700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 396,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.69%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1968.43. The stock is now traded at around $2368.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 61,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 44.21%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $468.28. The stock is now traded at around $513.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 173,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 61.50%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.73. The stock is now traded at around $174.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 326,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 29.55%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $252.75. The stock is now traded at around $264.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 257,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Milestone Resources Group Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.68.
