Milestone Resources Group Ltd Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Accenture PLC, Alphabet Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com Inc

Investment company Milestone Resources Group Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Accenture PLC, Alphabet Inc, Adobe Inc, Zoetis Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Milestone Resources Group Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Milestone Resources Group Ltd owns 23 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 552,077 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 61,950 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.69% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 396,500 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.61% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,327 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 813,771 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59%

Milestone Resources Group Ltd initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.31. The stock is now traded at around $63.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 140.64%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.45. The stock is now traded at around $272.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 328,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 49.61%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.43. The stock is now traded at around $288.646700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 396,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.69%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1968.43. The stock is now traded at around $2368.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 61,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 44.21%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $468.28. The stock is now traded at around $513.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 173,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 61.50%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.73. The stock is now traded at around $174.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 326,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 29.55%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $252.75. The stock is now traded at around $264.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 257,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Milestone Resources Group Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.68.