Woori Financial Group Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F





On April 30, 2021, Woori Financial Group Inc. filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be downloaded from www.woorifg.com, as well as from the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Investors may request a hard copy of the 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by contacting [email protected].





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210430005322/en/