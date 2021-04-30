Logo
FRP Holdings, Inc. Announces Release Date For Its 2021 First Quarter Earnings And Details For The Earnings Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 30, 2021
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRP Holdings, Inc. ( FRPH) anticipates issuing its first-quarter earnings results on Monday, May 3, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). Analysts, stockholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-877-271-1828 (passcode 54115857) within the United States. International callers may dial 1-334-323-9871 (passcode 54115857). Computer audio live streaming is available via the Internet through this link http://stream.conferenceamerica.com/frp050421. For the archived audio via the internet, click on the following link http://archive.conferenceamerica.com/archivestream/frp050421.mp3. An audio replay will be available for sixty days following the conference call. To listen to the audio replay, dial toll free 1-877-919-4059, international callers dial 1-334-323-0140. The passcode of the audio replay is 53664510. Replay options: 1 begins playback, 4 rewind 30 seconds, 5 pause, 6 fast forward 30 seconds, 0 instructions, and 9 exits recording. There may be a 30-40 minute delay until the archive is available following the conclusion of the conference call.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of a residential apartment building.

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on our operations and financial results; the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate reinvestment opportunities for the proceeds from the Sale Transaction; levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in the Baltimore-Washington-Northern Virginia area demand for apartments in Washington D.C. and Richmond, Virginia; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire; illiquidity of real estate investments; bankruptcy or defaults of tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; as well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings; including but not limited to; our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

200 W. Forsyth Street, 7th Floor, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Contact:
John D. Baker III
Chief Financial Officer
904/858-9100

