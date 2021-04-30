Logo
VIQ Solutions Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image



VIQ+Solutions+Inc. (VIQ or the Company) (TSX: VQS and OTCQX: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, announced the voting results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) held virtually on April 29, 2021. Shareholders approved all matters set forth in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 23, 2021. A total of 15,473,015 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 62.157% of the issued and common shares outstanding.



The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:







Nominee





% of votes for





% of votes withheld





Sebastien Pare





96.607%





3.393%





Larry Taylor





99.074%





0.926%





Harvey Gordon





99.074%





0.926%





Michael Kessel





99.076%





0.924%





Joseph Quarin





99.076%





0.924%





Bradley Wells





99.998%





0.002%





The voting results for the remaining matters were as follows:





  • To fix the number of Directors to be elected at 6: 97.473% voted for the resolution and 2.527% voted against the resolution;





  • Appointment of Auditor, KPMG LLP Chartered Professional Accountants: 99.998% voted for the resolution and 0.002% of votes were withheld;





  • Approval of Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan: 89.646% voted for the resolution and 10.354% voted against the resolution.





For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.



About VIQ Solutions Inc.



VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, media, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

