Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending April 18, 2021

RESTON, Va., April 30, 2021
RESTON, Va., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending April 18, 2021.
"Fans were glued to The Hallmark Channel programming this week, while multiple Spanish-language networks continued to find strong audience loyalty with multiple shows," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore.
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending April 18, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
RATING
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
152
156
Enamorndonos
UNIMAS
4/12/2021
2
145
6
Blue Bloods
CBS
4/16/2021
3
142
89
La hija del embajador
UNIV
4/13/2021
4
141
75
Mira quin baila All Stars
UNIV
4/18/2021
5
139
86
Te acuerdas de m?
UNIV
4/13/2021
6
138
129
Buscando a Frida
TELMUN
4/16/2021
7
137
92
La Rosa de Guadalupe
UNIV
4/13/2021
8
132
12
Magnum P.I.
CBS
4/16/2021
9
131
14
Bull
CBS
4/12/2021
10
130
132
Exatln Estados Unidos
TELMUN
4/18/2021
11
130
3
The Voice
NBC
4/12/2021
12
128
19
Grey's Anatomy
ABC
4/15/2021
13
128
79
Sal y pimienta
UNIV
4/18/2021
14
126
17
This Is Us
NBC
4/13/2021
15
126
139
La suerte de Loli
TELMUN
4/13/2021
16
124
27
The Masked Singer
FOX
4/14/2021
17
124
7
American Idol
ABC
4/18/2021
18
123
54
The Resident
FOX
4/13/2021
19
123
20
Law & Order: Organized Crime
NBC
4/15/2021
20
121
4
NCIS
CBS
4/13/2021
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending April 18, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
RATING
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
146
29
Right in Front of Me
HALL
4/17/2021
2
145
131
MatchMaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill
HALLMM
4/18/2021
3
144
30
The Curse of Oak Island
HST
4/13/2021
4
142
33
When Calls the Heart
HALL
4/18/2021
5
141
132
Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story
LIFE
4/17/2021
6
136
37
90 Day Fiance
TLC
4/18/2021
7
135
138
Tyler Perry's The Oval
BET
4/13/2021
8
134
103
Tournament of Champions
FOOD
4/18/2021
9
134
123
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BRAVO
4/18/2021
10
133
210
Married at First Sight
LIFE
4/14/2021
11
133
278
Fear the Walking Dead
AMC
4/18/2021
12
132
876
La Rosa de Guadalupe
GALA
4/17/2021
13
132
144
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BRAVO
4/14/2021
14
131
427
Saving My Daughter
LMN
4/16/2021
15
130
74
WWE Monday Night Raw
USA
4/12/2021
16
127
32
Rock the Block
HGTV
4/12/2021
17
126
878
Fatal Attraction
TVONE
4/12/2021
18
126
151
Married to Medicine
BRAVO
4/18/2021
19
126
201
The First 48
A&E
4/15/2021
20
125
120
OutDaughtered
TLC
4/13/2021
[A&E, History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; National Geographic Channel is owned by National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society.]
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned inor engagedfor the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.
