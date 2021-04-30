Logo
TDS and UScellular to release first quarter operating results and host conference call on May 7, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, April 30, 2021

CHICAGO, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) will be webcasting their first quarter operating results conference call on May 7, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. central time.

The companies will release their financial results on May 6, 2021 after market close.

To listen to the webcast, please visit the events & presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The presentations will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the beginning of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000 company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,200 people as of December 31, 2020.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com
UScellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-and-uscellular-to-release-first-quarter-operating-results-and-host-conference-call-on-may-7-2021-301281258.html

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. and United States Cellular Corporation

