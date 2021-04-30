Tenet Completes Sale of Urgent Care Platform





Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) today announced that it has completed the sale of its urgent care platform to FastMed for $80 million. The transaction includes the sale of 87 CareSpot and MedPost centers, which were previously managed by Tenets United Surgical Partners International (USPI) subsidiary.









About Tenet Healthcare









