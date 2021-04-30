The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI)





The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming May 3, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (Renewable Energy or the Company) (NASDAQ: REGI) securities between May 3, 2018 and February 25, 2021, inclusive (the Class Period).









On February 25, 2021, after the market closed, Renewable Energy issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. Therein, the Company revealed that it would restate $38.2 million in cumulative revenue from January 2018 through September 30, 2020 because Renewable Energy was not the proper claimant for certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020. Renewable Energy further stated that it had reached an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service on a $40.5 million assessment, excluding interest to correct these claims.









On this news, the Companys share price fell $8.17, or 9.5%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $77.77 per share on February 26, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.









The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Companys business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that due to failures in the diesel additive system, petroleum diesel was not periodically added to certain loads by the Company and was instead added by the Companys customers; (2) that, as a result, Renewable Energy was not the proper claimant for certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020; (3) that, as a result, Renewable Energys revenue and net income were overstated for certain periods; (4) that there was a material weakness in the Companys internal control over financial reporting related to the purchase and use of the petroleum diesel gallons when blending with biodiesel; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Companys business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.









If you purchased or otherwise acquired Renewable Energy securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 3, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.









