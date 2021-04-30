Logo
COVID-19 Vaccines Now Available at All Rite Aid Locations

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 30, 2021
Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) today announced it is now administering the COVID-19 vaccine at all locations, spanning more than 2,500 stores in 17 states. Following the latest guidance from the Biden Administration, all those aged 16 years or older are now eligible for vaccination, and Rite Aid encourages everyone to schedule an appointment as soon as possible.



While scheduling appointments in advance is recommended to reduce wait time and guarantee availability of the vaccine, Rite Aid is now also accommodating walk-in vaccines on a limited basis in every store. Enabling walk-in appointments supports customers that may not have access to internet while also meeting the need for flexibility for customers. People interested in a walk-in appointment are encouraged to visit their local Rite Aid to confirm availability.



The availability of vaccines in every Rite Aid location is a major milestone in our ongoing effort to fight COVID-19. Weve been on the front lines since the beginning of the pandemic, working across our store footprint to bring testing and vaccines directly to local communities, said Jim Peters, chief operating officer, Rite Aid. Vaccine availability is improving every day, and our pharmacists are ready to administer vaccines safely and efficiently, providing the benefits of pharmacist-administered vaccines in a safe and sterile environment right in your neighborhood. Also, in addition to the grassroots efforts weve undertaken with our community partners, the availability of these walk-in appointments provides another way for those with limited or no technology access to more easily obtain COVID vaccines. We encourage everyone to make an appointment, or walk-in, today.



Through its participation in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and as an Official COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider, Rite Aid has accelerated its COVID-19 immunization efforts as allocation has expanded. Rite Aids certified immunizing pharmacists are administering the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines.



Individuals ages 18 and over can schedule appointments using the Rite Aid scheduling tool found at www.RiteAid.com%2Fcovid-19. Those ages 16 and 17 can schedule an appointment with guardian consent at any store administering the Pfizer vaccine by contacting the stores pharmacy directly. Those stores can be found here.



For more information about Rite Aids COVID-19 vaccine efforts, please visit www.RiteAid.com%2Fcovid-19.



About Rite Aid Corporation



Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to Americans 365 days a year. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210430005446/en/

