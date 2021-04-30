Logo
Yum China: Right Place and Right Strategy

Yum has a big plan to tap into China's fast fast market.

Author's Avatar
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) is in the right place with the right strategy to continue its winning streak on Wall Street.

The place is China's fast-growing fast food industry, which has helped the company reach $9 billion in sales in the last year.

The strategy is a 5-year $8 billion expansion plan, allocating more capital to high-profit new units, remodel of KFC and PH, digitizing stores, marketing, and supply chain and back-office operations.

"We estimate the growth implied by this plan implies significantly more and faster growth than anticipated by investors, setting up upward revisions and valuation expansion," writes Quo Vadis President John Zolidis in a research report published on April 15.

This week, the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut, and other fast-food brands in China reported Q1 earnings of 54 cents per share that beat analysts' expectations of 41 cents per share.

"Our first-quarter results once again demonstrated the resilience of Yum China and were accomplished by our dedicated and tireless team of over 400,000 people," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. "We delivered solid sales growth and operating profit amid challenging market conditions. Our operations and supply chain teams overcame a wide array of challenges and uncertainties, managed potential disruptions, and delivered robust operations for our stores."

Wall Street like the company's results sending its shares higher once the stock opened for trade.

Still, Zolidis thinks Yum China is a long-term buy, citing the company's growth initiatives and relative valuation. "Over time, we see significant multiple expansions providing a basis for very attractive LT share price performance," he said. "While investors over-pay for CMG at EV 5x 2022 revenues or SBUX at EV 4x 2022 revenues, YUMC can be bought at just 2x."

Meanwhile, Yum China's recent economic profit stands at 3.22%, compared to -2.16% for Starbucks (SBUX) and -0.29% for Chipotle (CMG).

Economic profit is a measure of how effectively a company manages capital raised from stockholders and debtholders and indicates the strength of the company's competitive advantage.

Company

ROIC

WACC

Economic Profit

3-year Average Revenue growth

Market Price

Intrinsic Value

YUMC

8.97%

5.75%

3.22%

1.7%

$63.15

$42.79

Starbucks

3.83

5.99

-2.16

9.1

$114.80

$77.11

Chipotle

8.50

8.79

-0.29

10.4

$1484.15

$876.15

Still, investors should take Zolidis' enthusiasm for Yum China with a dose of skepticism. The stock trades well above GF intrinsic value, as are its two peers, which he uses in its relative valuation model.

Then there's the nature of the Chinese market, which isn't a homogeneous market, making further expansion a rather tricky task.

Disclosure: I own shares of Yum China and Starbucks

Author's Avatar
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.