Bestinfond Exits Essilorluxottica, Peugeot

Bestinfond (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Essilorluxottica

The fund's Essilorluxottica (XPAR:EL) position was closed, impacting the portfolio by -1.92%.

The French luxury sunglass company has a market cap of $74.94 billion.

Peugeot

The fund exited its position in Peugeot SA (XPAR:UG), impacting the portfolio by -1.87%.

The London-based company, which manufactures luxury vehciles, has a market cap of $24.78 billion.

BNP Paribas

The BNP Paribas ( XPAR:BNP, Financial) position was closed, impacting the portfolio by -1.20%.

The French bank has a market cap of $81.39 billion.

Aperam

Bestinfond exited its Aperam SA ( LUX:APAML, Financial) holding, impacting the portfolio by -1.12%.

The Luxembourg-based company, which manufactures stainless and specialty steel, has a market cap of $4.26 billion.

Standard Chartered

The fund's Standard Chartered PLC( LSE:STAN, Financial) position was closed, impacting the portfolio by -1.40%.

The London-based banking and finacial services company has a market cap of $22.69 billion.

Schlumberger

The fund closed its position in Schlumberger Ltd. ( SLB, Financial). The trade had an impact of -0.97% on the portfolio.

The company, which provides products and services to the oil and gas industry, has a market cap of $38.90 billion and an enterprise value of $ 53.20 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -22.01% and return on assets of -6.41% are underperforming 66% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.18.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 5.50% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.04%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.13%, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.05% and Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.56%.

Naturgy Energy

Bestinfond divested of its Naturgy Energy Group SA ( XMAD:NTGY, Financial)position, impacting the portfolio by -0.96%.

The Spanish utility company has a market cap of $24.80 billion.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

The guru closed the position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao ( CBD, Financial), impacting the portfolio by -0.94%.

The Brazilian company, which retails food, general merchandise, electronic goods and other products, has a market cap of $1.95 billion and an enterprise value of $4.19 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 17.78% and return on assets of 3.67% are outperforming 66% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.5 is below the industry median of 0.56.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Pioneer Investments with 0.17% of outstanding shares, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.17% and Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

