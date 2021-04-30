Leon Cooperman Sees Market Lower a Year From Now

After the S&P 500 notched yet another record close for 2021 at 4,211.47 on Thursday, renowned investor Leon Cooperman (Trades, Portfolio) told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday he expects the stock market will be lower than current levels a year from now.

"I suspect the market will be lower a year from today. But I don't have to make that guess now. This is not going to end well," he said. "But nobody, myself included, knows when this is going to end. We just watch the things that would normally indicate an end."

The chairman of the New York-based Omega Family Office expects stocks to face pressure due to the potential for rising taxes, interest rates and inflation.

"Let's face it," Cooperman said. "The market is facing the fact that taxes are going up, interest rates are going up and inflation is going up. And we have a reasonably richly appraised market. So cyclically I'm engaged, but I got an eye on the exit."

While the guru said he considers himself to be "a fully invested bear," he acknowledged the market has lately "done better" than he expected. He also warned that the pace of gains the market has seen after bottoming out in March 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic is not sustainable.

"Bear markets don't materialize out of immaculate conception," he added in an attempt to explain his positioning. Rather, they occur "for certain fundamental reasons" like an impending recession, a hostile Federal Reserve and "speculative valuation."

Watch the full clip below.

