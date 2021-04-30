Pennexx Has Produced a New Promotional Video, is Providing its Shareholders Progress Updates Regarding Its First Quarter Profits, Debit Cards, Website Evolution, Audit, and EDGAR Filings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pennexx Has Produced a New Promotional Video, is Providing its Shareholders Progress Updates Regarding Its First Quarter Profits, Debit Cards, Website Evolution, Audit, and EDGAR Filings

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Philadelphia, PA, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- Pennexx (OTC: PNNX), has produced a new shareholder promotional video that explains the benefits of its https://yoursocialoffers.com (YSO) platform that can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f38xFyFkt14.

Pennexx is also proud to announce they have completed their initial financials and will be reporting a profit for the first quarter.

Pennexx can now issue digital debit cards and will be sending personalized plastic cards to consumers in the near future. These cards represent a fantastic way for consumers to benefit from the YSO platform. The debit cards allow YSO to provide innovative universal rewards and offers to be saved directly on the consumers card at participating merchants.

The company has begun the redesign of the YSO website, increasing the usability and value for consumers. Pennexx believes this website is a tremendous evolution in the nature of the platform and one that will increase the company's success.

Vincent Risalvato, CEO, says, Our audit team has done a fantastic job, and we believe our auditors, Assurance Dimensions PCAOB, will be able to complete the audit by the end of May.

Pennexx has begun the process of preparing to upload its financials to EDGAR. The financials will become readily available on the financials tab at OTC Markets https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PNNX. Many analysts and shareholders depend on EDGAR data for their decision-making process.

For More Information

Pennexx will do their best to openly and publicly answer your questions and concerns via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx @pennexx, or you may email [email protected]pennexx.net.

You may also follow them on Twitter;

Mr. Risalvato (@vrisalvato) https://twitter.com/vrisalvato,

Joe Candito (@jcandito) https://twitter.com/jcandito, and

Ms. Sunny Sweet (@sunnysweettweet) https://twitter.com/sunnysweettweet.

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

About YourSocialOffers.com (YSO)

YSO, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pennexx. YSO is our proprietary technology that greatly reduces (if not eliminates) our client companies cash outlays for advertising. YSO provides digital word-of-mouth recommendations from a person to their followers and friends on social media. Word-of-mouth referrals are the best type of referrals. It's not a paid social media advertisement. Our merchants reach new customers through social media without a dollar spent on getting their message out. The merchant only pays for advertising when it works by discounting their products or services when a customer accepts the offers that they share. Their objective is to ask: "Why pay for advertising unless it actually works?"

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, you may also visit our website at https://yoursocialoffers.com or https://pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. Please follow us on Twitter @Pennexx.


2c7129cc-a2fc-44b4-a595-d5c2a0be22cf
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)