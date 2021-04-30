Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2020

Preliminary Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2020

ABINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / Midatech Pharma PLC (AIM:MTPH.L); (NASDAQ:MTP), a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines, announces its audited preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Following the announcement of a Strategic Review in March 2020 and the termination of further in-house development of MTD201, the Company has broadened its R&D pipeline through technology collaborations with third party pharmaceutical companies, the initiation of new internal programmes and adding new indications to MTX110.

The Company's realigned strategy is to advance its development programmes to proof of concept stage before seeking licensee partners to fund further development, manufacturing scale-up and commercialisation.

Stephen Stamp, CEO and CFO commented: "Last year was one of significant transition for Midatech following a Strategic Review, which was the catalyst for a re-evaluation of our priorities in the context of available resources. I am proud of the speed and agility with which we restructured and realigned our development and commercial strategy and halved our cash burn rate. These initiatives allowed us to refinance, extend our cash runway, expand our R&D pipeline and increase opportunities for partnering success."

2020 PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

Operational

In January 2020, a study of subcutaneous administration of MTD201 compared with intramuscular administration in healthy volunteers showed similar pharmacokinetics and bioavailability, offering the potential for a differentiated, more patient-friendly product profile for Q-Sphera products.

In March 2020, the Company announced a Strategic Review including termination of in-house development of MTD201, closure of the Company's Bilbao operations and a re-alignment of the board. The Strategic Review was subsequently updated to include a formal sale process' under the Takeover Code.

In June 2020, Midatech entered into its first research collaboration to apply Q-Sphera drug delivery technology to molecules nominated by Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd ("Dr Reddy's").

In June 2020, the Company received a letter sent on behalf of Secura Bio, Inc. purporting to terminate an agreement to license certain patents of panobinostat, the active pharmaceutical ingredient of MTX110.

In July 2020, Midatech added to its Q-Sphera business model with the announcement of a multi-product collaboration with a European affiliate of a global healthcare company.

In October 2020, headline results of a Phase I study of MTX110 in DIPG were announced, including encouraging patient survival data.

In November 2020, posters were presented at a meeting of the Society of Neuro-oncology (SNO) on MTX110 (1) Phase I results in DIPG and (2) preclinical data in adult glioblastoma ("GBM").

In December 2020, posters were presented at a meeting of the International Symposium on Pediatric Neuro-oncologists (ISPNO) on MTX110: (1) in a Phase I study using an alternative Convection Enhanced Delivery ("CED") system; (2) administration via the fourth ventricle of the brain in a preclinical model, and (3) Phase I results in DIPG.

Post period end

In January 2021, the Company announced a business update including expansion of the collaboration with the European affiliate of a global healthcare company from one to three active pharmaceutical ingredients ("APIs"), mutual termination of the Dr Reddy's collaboration, expansion of the MTX110 development programme to include GBM, confirmation that the Company would not qualify for the GlioKIDS grant and closure of the Strategic Review in order to focus on the Company's realigned strategy for its Q-Sphera technology and MTX110 whilst continuing to pursue licensing opportunities for its products and/or technologies.

Progress of the Company's internal Q-Sphera pipeline in CNS (MTD211) and in transplant anti-rejection (MTD214).

Non-binding heads of terms entered into with a third party around the potential co-development of MTX110.

Financial

Total gross revenue (1) for the year of 0.3m (2019: 0.7m, 2018: 1.9m).

for the year of 0.3m (2019: 0.7m, 2018: 1.9m). Statutory revenue (2) for 2020 of 0.2m (2019: 0.3m, 2018: 0.1m).

for 2020 of 0.2m (2019: 0.3m, 2018: 0.1m). Combined Placing in the UK and Registered Direct Offering in the US in May 2020 raised 3.7m, net of expenses.

UK Placing in July 2020 raised 5.3m, net of expenses.

Cash and deposits at 31 December 2020 of 7.5m (2019: 10.9m, 2018: 2.3m).

Net loss from continuing operations of 22.2m (which includes non-cash impairment charges of 12.37m) (2019: 9.1m loss, 2018: 10.4m loss) with net cash outflow in the year of 3.6m (2019: 8.4m inflow, 2018: 10.9m outflow).

Tax credit receivable of 1.2m (2019: 1.8m, 2018: 1.9m).

1) Total gross revenue represents collaboration income from continuing operations plus grant revenue.

2) Statutory revenue represents total gross revenue, excluding grant revenue.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR).

About Midatech Pharma PLC

Midatech Pharma PLC (dual listed on LSE AIM: MTPH; and NASDAQ: MTP) is a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines. The Company combines approved and development medications with its proprietary and innovative drug delivery technologies to provide compelling products that have the potential to powerfully impact the lives of patients.

The Company has developed three in-house technology platforms, each with its own unique mechanism to improve delivery of medications to sites of disease. All of the Company's technologies have successfully entered human use in the clinic, providing important validation of the potential for each platform:

Q-Sphera platform: a disruptive micro-technology used for sustained release to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time (from weeks to months).

MidaSolve platform: an innovative nanotechnology used to dissolve insoluble drugs so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumours.

MidaCore platform: a leading-edge nanotechnology used for targeting medications to sites of disease.

The platform nature of the technologies offers the potential to develop multiple drug assets rather than being reliant on a limited number of programmes. Midatech's technologies are supported by 36 patent families including 120 granted patents and an additional 70 patent applications. Midatech's headquarters and R&D facility is in Cardiff, UK. For more information please visit www.midatechpharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of legislation in the United Kingdom and/or United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements.

Reference should be made to those documents that Midatech shall file from time to time or announcements that may be made by Midatech in accordance with the London Stock Exchange AIM Rules for Companies ("AIM Rules"), the Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTRs") and the rules and regulations promulgated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which contains and identifies other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any projections or forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements by or concerning Midatech are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Except as may be required under the AIM Rules or the DTRs or by relevant law in the United Kingdom or the United States, Midatech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise arising.

